Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.50.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.92.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.99. 5,215,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,798. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a market cap of C$153.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.