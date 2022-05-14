XIO Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars.

