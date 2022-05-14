Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $605,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $10,985,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $991,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,073. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

