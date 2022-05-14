XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

