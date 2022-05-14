XTRABYTES Price Down 14% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $127,633.54 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.