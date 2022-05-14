YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $70.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE:YETI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. YETI has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

