Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.72. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. 171,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.09. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

