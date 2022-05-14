Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $12.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,798,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,314. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.