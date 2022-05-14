Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 166.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 162,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

