Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 166.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 162,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.