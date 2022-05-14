Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 910,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

