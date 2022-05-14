Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

JBHT stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 906,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,805. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.