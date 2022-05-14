Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $136.39. 812,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

