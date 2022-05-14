Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $3.78. Ryder System reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of R traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 6,995,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,424. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

