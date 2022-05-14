Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 416,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,970. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

