Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.57. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 149.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,821,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,351. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.