Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to post $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. TD SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. 357,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

