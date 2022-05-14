Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. 1,053,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,820. The company has a market cap of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

