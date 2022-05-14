Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. Civeo reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,125 shares of company stock worth $22,071,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,440. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Civeo has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

