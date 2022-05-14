Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 6,328,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

