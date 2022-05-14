Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

EDAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EDAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 123,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,213. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

