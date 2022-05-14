Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.81 Million

Brokerages expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report $404.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.09 million and the highest is $490.24 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,340,000.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 3,318,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,975. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

