Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Full House Resorts reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. 675,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

