Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.30. ICF International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

