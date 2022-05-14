Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.09. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,868. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

