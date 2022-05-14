Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $485.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.17 million and the highest is $489.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $436.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.76. 571,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,570. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $154.07 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

