Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to report $44.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.82 million and the highest is $45.60 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $182.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,141. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.