Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

USX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,523.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 69,274 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $198,816.38. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,158,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,586.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 289,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,345 in the last 90 days. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 404,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of -334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

