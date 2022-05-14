Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 476,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

