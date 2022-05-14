Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARBK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,029. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

