Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NCR also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in NCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in NCR by 126.6% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 283,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 1,997,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

