Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

PRTG stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,127. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

