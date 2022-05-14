Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Qualys also reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.30. 627,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,246. Qualys has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qualys by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

