Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.80. 231,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

