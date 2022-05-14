Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $177.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

