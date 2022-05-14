Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.44. Audacy has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Audacy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

