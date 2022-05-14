Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

