Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.9972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

