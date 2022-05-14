Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,942,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

