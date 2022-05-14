Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,647,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,105,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

