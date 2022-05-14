Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 552,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,316. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.