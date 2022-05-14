Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VMEO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

VMEO stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

