Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAMG opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $290.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

