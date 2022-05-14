Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush cut their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CDAK opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.