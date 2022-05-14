Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.73.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 912,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,567 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

