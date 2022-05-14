Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as low as C$2.20. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 108,347 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of C$256.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

