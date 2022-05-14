ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Tops $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $2.76 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00560442 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,814.31 or 2.13160698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008720 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

