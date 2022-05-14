Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $370.27

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.27 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.28). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.28), with a volume of 37,319 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £130.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

