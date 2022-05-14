ZUM TOKEN Reaches One Day Volume of $158.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $294,579.69 and $158.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

