-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.21 on Thursday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.