-$0.05 EPS Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

ISPO opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $342,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $536,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

